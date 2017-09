Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/09/27/health-care/deadline-time-health-insurers-will-they-stay-obamacare-exchanges-2018/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Today is the deadline for health insurers to fully commit — are they’re going to sell policies on the federal healthcare.gov exchange in 2018 or not? A number of insurance carriers have pulled out of several markets, saying they were losing too much money. Can insurers find their financial footing amidst so much uncertainty?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.