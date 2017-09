Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/09/26/world/already-vulnerable-puerto-rico-struggles-recover-hurricanes/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

President Donald Trump today said he'll head to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands on Tuesday to survey damage from Hurricane Maria. Some 3.5 million residents in Puerto Rico remain without power. Food and water are scarce in the territories, and everything about the recovery is more complicated because the islands have vulnerable infrastructure.

