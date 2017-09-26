Are you ready for retirement? - iStockPhoto

There are many financial milestones in life — buying a car, paying for an education, saving for a house. But when it comes to retirement, one third of Americans have nothing saved for their after work years.

That's according to Marketplace Weekend guest, Robert Reynolds, president and CEO of Putnam Investments. He'll join the show to talk with host Lizzie O'Leary about retirement and his new book "From here to Security: How Workplace Savings Can Keep America's Promise."

All of this got the Marketplace Weekend team thinking about what retirement means for people at different ages.

If you're young and recently started a 401(k), what prompted you to do so? If you've not started a retirement plan, what's stopping you? Perhaps you're trying other savings vehicles — what are they, and why did you choose them?

If you're retired, how did you plan for your years after work? What are some of the financial adjustments you've had to make? Or perhaps you're not in a position to retire. What impact is this having on your life? And how are you closing the gap between your income and your financial needs?

Share you stories about retirement and saving for your years after work. You can email the show or send a voice memo to weekend@marketplace.org. Leave a message on our voicemail 1-800-648-5114 or send your comments using the form below. One of the team may contact you.

