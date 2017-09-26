Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/09/26/education/us-attorney-general-address-free-speech-campus/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is scheduled to speak at Georgetown University today. His topic, somewhat ironically, is free speech on college campuses. Recently there have been violent protests against controversial speakers on campus, sometimes leading to cancelled invitations. In the age of “trigger warnings” and “safe spaces,” critics say colleges are going too far to protect their students from uncomfortable ideas. So how do colleges teach students to engage in opposing views while also keeping them safe?

