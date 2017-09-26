Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/09/26/business/eminem-fans-may-soon-have-chance-profit-their-hero/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Rapper Eminem is one of a handful of artists with two albums that have had 100-week runs on the Billboard charts. Not bad for a guy who hasn't put out any new music for four years. And soon, his fans won’t only be able to make merry with his music. They’ll also have a chance to make money off it. A startup called Royalty Flow filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today for an initial public offering in which buyers will get shares in the royalties for some of Eminem's music owned by two of his former producers.

