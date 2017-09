Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/09/25/elections/how-german-election-shake-could-change-economy/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has begun the long process of forming a new coalition government. Merkel won the largest number of votes by far in Sunday's election, but millions of Germans defected from the mainstream parties and supported the anti-Islamic, anti-immigration Alternative for Deutschland. For the first time since World War II, a far-right party will be entering the German parliament.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.