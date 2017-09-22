Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) (2nd L) speaks as (L-R) Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV), Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) listen during a news conference on health care September 13, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. - Alex Wong/Getty Images

Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/09/22/economy/weekly-wrap/what-graham-cassidy-s-demise-means-economy/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Nela Richardson of Redfin and Cardiff Garcia of FT Alphaville join us to discuss this week’s business and economic news. Senator John McCain announced Friday he’s a no-vote for the Graham-Cassidy health care bill. It seems to be the GOP’s last viable attempt at repealing the Affordable Care Act for now, so we discuss if it’s better for the economy that the health care debate is put on hold. Plus, we revisit the conversation around the tax reform package.