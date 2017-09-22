Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/09/22/business/more-bad-news-uber-time-london/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Uber has a new fire to put out. The city of London said today that when Uber's license to operate expires at the end of the month, it's bye bye Uber. There won't be a renewal. The company has been trying to recover from a long list of woes, which include — but are not limited to — allegations of sexual harassment, a tech bro culture, inadequate screening of drivers and, recently, that Uber knowingly leased defective cars to drivers in Singapore. The company replaced its CEO last month, but still, the hits keep coming.

