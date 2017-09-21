Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/09/21/tech/facebook-fights-fires-multiple-front/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced today that the company will give congressional investigators thousands of social and political ads from accounts associated with a Russian organization known as the Internet Research Agency. And while Zuckerberg was busy detailing that decision, Facebook's chief operating officer, Sheryl Sandberg, has been dealing with another tricky issue. ProPublica recently reported that Facebook advertisers could target ads using anti-Semitic keywords. Now, Sandberg has promised to strengthen its ad enforcement methodology.

