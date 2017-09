Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/09/20/world/puerto-rico-takes-major-sheltering-effort-maria-strikes-caribbean/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

As Hurricane Maria beats its path through the Caribbean, Puerto Rico has more than 450 shelters to house up to 60,000 evacuees. Many are from surrounding islands. They’ve been on Puerto Rico since before Hurricane Irma hit and may need a place to stay for weeks or months.

