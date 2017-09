Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/09/20/tech/apple-s-app-store-gets-its-own-upgrade/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Along with releasing its new iOS 11 operating system, Apple also has redesigned the App Store. The new look is meant to make it easier for users to find new apps and increase what is already a big part of Apple's business. In fact, the service part of Apple's model — which is dominated by app revenue — makes more money for the company than sales of Macs or iPads.

