Four years ago, less than 10 percent of U.S. students had adequate internet bandwidth in their classrooms, based on Federal Communications Commission standards. Today, 88 percent do, according to a report out this week from nonprofit EducationSuperHighway. How did the digital divide get narrowed so quickly?

