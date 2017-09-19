- Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

In the wake of the Equifax hack (and the one before that, and the one before that ... ), how should you think about credit, data security and online privacy? And what could the European Union teach American companies about protecting your data? Then: "Outlander" showrunner Ronald D. Moore answers our Make Me Smart question, and we answer some of your questions about #NoConfederate and our interview with April Reign.

Mentioned on the show: If you want to learn more about the history of credit reporting agencies in the United States, you can read Josh Lauer's book “Creditworthy: A History of Consumer Surveillance and Financial Identity in America.” And if you want to read more about why the idea of a show called "Confederate" upsets people before they've even seen it, we've got some links for you at our website.