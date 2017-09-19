Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/09/19/business/macys-hire-fewer-holiday-workers-more-them-will-pack-online-orders/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

It’s a holiday tradition: every fall, retailers staff up their stores to prepare for the inevitable crush of shoppers. But this year, Macy’s said it’ll be hiring fewer holiday workers — about 80,000 people in total. And more of those workers will be operating out of warehouses, packing online orders, than last year. Could these fulfillment center jobs be an opportunity for the tens of thousands of retail workers that have been laid off this year?

