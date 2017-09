Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/09/18/world/north-korean-missile-launches-impact-us-defense-spending-priorities/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The Senate is voting on military spending with a wary eye on North Korea as the country continues to test missiles over Japan.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.