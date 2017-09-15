Tangerine-flavored La Croix in a cooler. If this resembles your fridge, then you're not alone. - Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

There is a company whose stock has gone up 130 percent this year. It is beloved by millennials. And it's primary product: soda water that comes in a bunch of flavors.

Rob Copeland, reporting for the Wall Street Journal, wrote about the La Croix craze. Copeland found that the combination of bright packaging and a healthy product that has no sugary additives to speak of is a winning combination right now.

"You don't have just one of them," said Copeland in an interview with Marketplace host Lizzie O'Leary. "I spoke to some people who have as many as ten a day. This is their entire water consumption."

To hear the interview — and find out which La Croix flavor is, objectively, the best — click the audio player above.