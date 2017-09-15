President Donald Trump meets with Democratic and Republican members of Congress in the Cabinet Room of the White House September 13, 2017 in Washington, DC. - Win McNamee/Getty Images

Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/09/15/economy/weekly-wrap/bipartisanship-good-economy/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Sudeep Reddy of Politico and Linette Lopez of Business Insider join us to discuss the week’s business and economic news. The Donald Trump administration has to overcome plenty of challenges to achieve its long-stated goal of tax reform. We take a look at just how much political jockeying the process entails. Plus: Congress has been hindered by legislative gridlock for years, but with Trump’s recent deals with Democrats, including DACA and the debt ceiling, we examine if bipartisanship is good for the economy. Lastly, Steve Mnuchin is a Goldman Sachs guy, so how does he fit in the White House?