Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/09/15/business/blue-bottle-could-gain-shelf-space-lose-chic-nestle-majority-stake/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Like many startups, getting bought by a huge company is the dream for many small entrepreneurial food and beverage brands. Global food corporations are facing backlash, and specialty and craft focused products can help them increase sales. Blue Bottle leadership will retain some control and its headquarters in Oakland, California, but translating its very specific aesthetic to a larger market will take thought and care.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.