President Trump put the brakes on a plan for Chinese investors to buy U.S.-based Lattice Semiconductor, after the Committee on Foreign Investment gave the deal a thumbs down. Foreign companies who want major stakes in U.S. firms face a federal process anytime national security is deemed at stake. With technology evolving, more deals may be showing up for committee approval – and more often from China.

