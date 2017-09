Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/09/14/business/amazons-building-mega-warehouse-mexico/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Amazon is reportedly opening a million square-foot warehouse in Mexico. It’s been selling physical goods there for only two years, but it’s seen fast growth in that time and is now the third biggest online retailer there. So what is the potential for the growth that it's banking on in Mexico, and what are the challenges?

