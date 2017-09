Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/09/13/sustainability/agency-investigating-toxic-chemical-leaks-could-be-axed-budget-cuts/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The Chemical Safety Board is running at full tilt in the wake of hurricane damage this month. It's a small federal agency that investigates toxic leaks from petrochemical plants, like the Arkema plant explosion in Texas, after Hurricane Harvey. But it's on the president's list of agencies to ax to make budget cuts.

