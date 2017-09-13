Job seekers wait in line to meet with a recruiter. - Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Looking for a job? Got a game plan? Chances are, you've received lots of advice (wanted, or not) on how to make the most of your job search. But are those well-meaning words of wisdom out of date?

There are the basics, of course — getting your resume together, answering job ads, preparing for the phone interview, meeting your potential employer in person. And yet: at every step, it can all go so wrong.

That's where Marketplace Weekend's regular advice column on the world of work can help. This week, Ask a Manager's Alison Green is answering your questions on job search conventions: How to make the most of technology, why delivering a resume in person may not be the best thing for you, and the dos and don'ts of the job fair.

