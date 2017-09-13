Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/09/13/business/corner-office-marketplace/siblings-behind-rebecca-minkoff-combine-tech-and/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

When Rebecca Minkoff asked her dad for a loan to expand her eponymous fashion brand, he said no. Instead, he told her to call her brother, Uri, who has a background in tech. That's how Rebecca and Uri Minkoff ended up running the luxury fashion brand together. They talk to host Kai Ryssdal about why they like using technology to augment the shopping experience, their strategy for overcoming retail's recent slump, and what it's actually like working with your brother or sister (there's corporate couples counseling involved).

