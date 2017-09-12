Accessing your money is easy once someone else has your social security number. - 401kcalculator.org/Flickr

It's not just Equifax — it's data breach after data breach. And, before you know it, your personal information is compromised. Among all of your information lays a holy grail: your Social Security number.

Keeping those nine little digits safe is tricky business for people across the country. Especially with so many places — from your employer to the bank to the doctor's office — asking for it. It seems daily business can put our identities and financial information at risk. And it's no secret that identity theft happens.

So Marketplace Weekend wants to hear what happened to you: Have you ever had your Social Security number stolen? How did you realize? What did you do about it? Did you ever attempt to get in touch with the person who stole your information? How did this affect your finances? What measures have you taken to secure your information?

And if you're someone who's used someone else's Social Security number, we want to hear from you, too: How did you get the numbers? What have you gotten out of it?

Send us your questions, concerns and stories.

