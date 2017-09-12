Photographers cover the red carpet arrivals to the 85th Annual Academy Awards at the Hollywood Highland Center on Feb. 24, 2012, in Hollywood, California. - David McNew/Getty Images

The power of social influence is the power to capture your attention. This week, we look at the role of an individual and an institution in shaping what you think you know and why it matters. Facebook wants you to pay attention to its ads, but what about the buyers of those ads and their influence? April Reign, creator of the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag wants you to know how to use influence to change a conversation. Case in point: #NoConfederate.