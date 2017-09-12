Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/09/12/economy/census-reports-drop-poverty-lot-americans-things-dont-feel-better/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

We've got new numbers today from the U.S. Census Bureau on poverty in America. The official poverty rate went down by 0.8 percent. That means last year, about 40.6 million Americans were living in poverty (12.7 percent). Median household incomes went up by about 3.2 percent. If you're in the middle of the economic spectrum, your household is bringing in $59,039 a year. There are certainly good things about these numbers, but many Americans are still feeling economic frustration.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.