Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/09/12/business/irma-won-t-dampen-florida-tourism-industry-long-term/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Florida’s tourism business is worth more than $100 billion, and Hurricane Irma has put a dent in it. Even as some major theme parks re-open and airlines resume flights this week, some destinations face long roads to recovery, and workers will suffer from lost wages and tips.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.