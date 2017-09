Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/09/11/world/why-do-companies-wait-so-long-tell-us-weve-been-hacked/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

There is no federal legislation requiring companies to tell consumers in a timely way that their information has been hacked. All but two states have laws governing disclosure, but there is a lot of wiggle room in the rules.

