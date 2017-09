Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/09/11/economy/house-plans-vote-deadline-looms-faa-reauthorization/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

One of the looming deadlines for Congress this month is re-authorizing funding for the Federal Aviation Administration. A House vote on that is scheduled this week. Competing funding bills in the House and Senate address things like commercial drones, navigation technology, and air traffic control systems.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.