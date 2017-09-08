By Kai Ryssdal
September 08, 2017 | 4:21 PM
President Donald Trump speaks about the need for tax reform at Andeavor Refinery in Mandan, North Dakota, on Wednesday.
Marketplace

Sheelah Kolhatkar of The New Yorker and Leigh Gallagher of Fortune Magazine join us to discuss the week's business and economic news. President Donald Trump reached a deal with Democrats this week to increase the debt limit and fund the government until mid-December. We discuss if this signals more successful bipartisan negotiations in the future. Plus, how will the deal affect tax reform? And with reports of Gary Cohn falling out of favor with Trump, we look at the reasons why the president might not want Janet Yellen serving as chair of the Federal Reserve anymore. 

