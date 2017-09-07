Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/09/07/economy/tax-reform-year-just-got-lot-less-likely/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The Senate today passed a bill with the first dose of Hurricane Harvey money. It also happens to fund the government for the next three months and raise the debt limit. The bill is the outcome of the shocker of a deal negotiated between President Donald Trump and Democratic congressional leaders yesterday. This version of the bill still has to get kicked back to the House for a final vote before heading to the White House for Trump’s signature. But in the meantime, Republicans are scrambling to figure out what this extension, which is much shorter than they wanted, means for their economic agenda.

