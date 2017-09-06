Author William Gibson. - Fred Armitage/Wikimedia Commons

Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/09/06/tech/source-code-william-gibson/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

You know who's read a lot of the work of sci fi author William Gibson? Our new Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood. She spoke with him for about 40 minutes, going in depth on the plots of his books including "The Peripheral," and his forthcoming book "Agency." He also talked about the loss of innocence from learning about a new kind of technology (his was the internet) and his favorite parts of the web (he's a big fan of Twitter — you can find him @GreatDismal).

You can listen to it here, as part of "The Source Code."