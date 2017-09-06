- Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Everyone knows children are expensive. Pregnancy can be too — procedures and doctor visits add up, even with insurance. But in Northern California, birth costs more than just about anywhere else in the U.S., with prices for delivery reaching $8,000 at some hospitals.

Jenny Gold from Kaiser Health News dug into this issue and we'll hear more about this story on the next Marketplace Weekend.

As part of the conversation, the team wants to hear from you about the costs of pregnancy and childbirth.

What did delivery and other birth-related procedures cost you and your family? Were you able to compare pregnancy and birth costs at different hospitals? What did you spend money on, and how much?

Get in touch to tell us your stories and opinions. We’re at weekend@marketplace.org, where you can send us an email message or voice memo, hit us up on Facebook or tweet at us. We’re @MarketplaceWKND.