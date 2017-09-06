Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/09/06/economy/hurricane-irma-could-cause-serious-damage-tampa-bay/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

All eyes in Florida today are on Hurricane Irma, which, if it makes landfall on the U.S. mainland, could hit the state this weekend. Those watching Irma's progress include the Tampa Bay area which hasn't seen a hurricane like this in almost 100 years. Back then, the area wasn't as populated or developed but now there are 4 million people living there and plenty of new buildings and homes, some of which haven't been built well to withstand a major storm. And due to sea level rise, if a hurricane came now, the flooding could have an even greater impact. Darryl Fears is a writer for the Washington Post, where he wrote an article about "Tampa Bay's Coming Storm." Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal called him up to talk more about what the Tampa Bay area could be facing if a hurricane hits.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.