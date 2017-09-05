Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/09/05/world/south-korea-may-buy-billions-dollars-worth-us-weaponry/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The White House said President Donald Trump has given “conceptual approval” to South Korean plans to buy billions of dollars of U.S. military equipment. And today, the president tweeted that he’s “allowing Japan and South Korea to buy a substantially increased” amount of U.S. weaponry. So, what U.S. defense contractors stand to benefit from these sales? And what’s South Korea buying from the U.S.?

