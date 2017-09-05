Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/09/05/economy/first-harvey-aid-package-immediate-needs-not-long-term-recovery/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Congress is expected to vote tomorrow on a $7.8 billion package for aid to those hit by Hurricane Harvey. It’s a first round of funding that almost entirely goes to shoring up FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund. That money helps reimburse local search and rescue efforts, and clean up and re-open some public services like schools or police stations. It will also go to individuals for immediate assistance for buying food or paying for temporary housing. A longer-term recovery package will likely be much bigger, and take months to put together.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.