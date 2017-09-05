Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/09/05/economy/are-dreamers-job-stealers/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The fate of 800,000 so-called Dreamers is in question today after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced an end to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program put in place under President Obama. The program gives undocumented immigrants who arrived in the U.S. as children the ability to study and work here while protecting them from deportation. Sessions said the program would end after a six-month delay — unless Congress decides to pass legislation to make it permanent. He argued the decision along constitutional lines. But he also made an economic case. DACA “also denied jobs to hundreds of thousands of Americans by allowing those same jobs to go to illegal aliens,” Sessions said. Is that true?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.