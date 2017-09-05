Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/09/05/business/no-you-arent-crazy-airline-seat-are-getting-smaller/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

If you've taken a plane recently, you might have noticed your seat felt a little tighter. Well, it isn't just you. Airlines are making them skinnier and leaving less room between rows in order to pack in more paying customers. But airlines have also researched what will make seats and the passengers in them more comfortable, even as things get more squished. The screens and Wi-Fi now offered on many flights? That's one way to keep you content in a tiny space for several hours. But there are safety concerns, too; a federal appeals court recently ruled that airlines need to prove that passengers can evacuate those tight spaces in case of an emergency. Justin Bachman wrote about "The Incredible Shrinking Airline Seat" for Bloomberg. Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal called him up to talk about it.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.