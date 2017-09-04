Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/09/04/economy/mid-day-update/09042017-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

There are reports that President Trump plans to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which has given hundreds of thousands of young immigrants a reprieve from deportation. We'll look at how recipients have been preparing, along with the role of immigration in Arizona's economy. Afterwards, we'll discuss how many Americans — especially millennials — aren't using their vacation days, and then explore the rise of Asian-inspired night markets in Southern California.