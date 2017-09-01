President Donald Trump participates in a tax reform kickoff event at the Loren Cook Company in Springfield, MO, on August 30, 2017. - JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

Nela Richardson of Redfin and Cardiff Garcia of FT Alphaville join us to discuss the week’s business and economic news. We touch base on the latest jobs report and why wages are not growing. Plus, President Donald Trump, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn all spoke this week about taxes. They say there is a tax plan, but what exactly is it? And we put in context what happens when corporations pay less in taxes.