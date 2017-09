Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/09/01/business/fox-debut-6-second-tv-ads/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Fox Sports will begin airing some six-second TV commercials during NFL games this season, a format it first tested during this month’s Teen Choice Awards. Ads that short are standard for online video content seen on YouTube or Facebook, but a change of pace for broadcast TV. Could this be more widely adopted in an era of shrinking attention spans?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.