Jared Kushner, son-in-law of the president of the United States and a senior adviser to him, has a problem. It sits on Fifth Avenue smack in the middle of Manhattan, and on it hangs the fortunes of Kushner family business — and some questions about how Kushner is getting the money to pay the mortgage. David Kocieniewski has a big piece in Bloomberg today with Caleb Melby about the building and the Kushner Cos.’ efforts to finance it. Kai Ryssdal spoke with Kocieniewski about his reporting.

