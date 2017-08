Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/08/30/economy/mid-day-update/08302017-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Hurricane Harvey may have an effect on gas pumps that aren't anywhere near Texas. With oil refineries shutting down production, we'll take a look at how much gas prices across the country could rise. Afterwards, we'll discuss whether Trump will still go through with a government shutdown if he doesn't get funding for his U.S.-Mexico wall, and then talk about 21st Century Fox's decision to stop showing Fox News in Britain.