There are some new regulations going into effect for financial institutions licensed by the state of New York this week. That’s for some banks, big insurance companies and all kinds of financial firms. The rules are about cybersecurity, specifically. They require companies to hire a chief information security officer, to report data breaches within 72 hours and to have a data-recovery plan in place. Pretty basic stuff, right? You’d be surprised.

