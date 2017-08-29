Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/08/29/economy/mid-day-update/08292017-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Mutual and exchange-traded funds focused on U.S. stocks are seeing billions of dollars flow out. Are investors just happy about the money they've already made, or are they noticing something in the underlying U.S economy? Macropolicy Perspective's Julia Coronado is here to explain what could be going on. Afterwards, we'll chat with energy expert Ed Hirs about the state of Texas' refineries, and then talk about the FDA's decision to crack down on companies peddling fraudulent stem cell treatments.