A truck driver walks past an abandoned truck while checking the depth of an underpass during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey Aug. 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. - BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/08/29/economy/make-me-smart-kai-and-molly/30-hurricane-harvey-pounds-pavement/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Houston's natural topography combined with the infrastructure for six million people creates a flood risk, according to Sam Brody. He's a professor of Marine Sciences and Urban Planning at Texas A&M University at Galveston. And, he says, the city of Houston floods a lot. Brody and colleagues have spent years warning city officials about the damage brought on by too much pavement.

"We've come a long way," he says, "and a lot has been done, but I think it's time for a real shift in our thinking and fundamental approach to flood risk reduction and flood management overall."