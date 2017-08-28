Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/08/28/tech/being-ubers-new-ceo-climbing-corporate-mt-everest/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The name to know today in corporate America is Dara Khosrowshahi. At the moment, he's the CEO of the travel website Expedia. Khosrowshahi was on the Corner Office podcast in March about what it was like to lead a travel company under the cloud of the president's travel ban last spring. But now he's been picked as the new CEO of Uber, a job that offers a different and somewhat bigger challenge, since Uber needs to get itself out from under a barrel of scandals. Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal got the incoming host of Marketplace Tech, Molly Wood, on the phone to fill us in on where things stand at Uber and why Khosrowshahi would want to lead such a troubled company.

