Starting today, more than 30,000 workers in St. Louis could see their paychecks shrink. The city’s minimum wage is dropping from $10 an hour to $7.70. That’s because of a new state law that says cities can’t set a higher minimum wage than the state.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.