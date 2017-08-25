Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/08/25/economy/what-it-means-when-dollar-and-market-diverge/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The U.S. stock markets have been doing well, and President Trump is quick to link his time in office to market highs. But at the same time the dollar has been dropping, losing more than 8 percent of its value against six major currencies since January.

That divergence can be significant for retailers, manufacturers, and consumers, both in terms of business and geopolitics.

Marketplace's Sabri Ben-Achour spoke with Marketplace Weekend to explain the relationship between the dollar and the market.

To listen to the full story, tune in using the audio player above.