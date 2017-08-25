Catherine Rampell of the Washington Post and Sudeep Reddy of Politico join us to discuss the week's business and economics news. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen gave a speech today and talked about financial regulation. Her message to the Trump administration: Don’t mess with regulation. Meanwhile, Yellen’s potential replacement, Gary Cohn, gave an interview to the Financial Times, saying he’s willing to try to make tax reform a bipartisan effort. So can the GOP get tax reform right? Plus, we give an update on the debt ceiling and if it will be raised.
What will monetary policy look like with Gary Cohn as Fed Chair?
